Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.26 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 999,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.