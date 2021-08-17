Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,231,486 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1,376.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,231,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $37,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHB shares. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

