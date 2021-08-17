Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.
Shares of AQN opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
