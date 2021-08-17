Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

