Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,008. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.98. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

