Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

