Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$99.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.75.

Shares of AEM stock traded down C$0.74 on Tuesday, hitting C$73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 280,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

