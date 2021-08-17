Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE:AFN opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$509.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1,810.00.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.