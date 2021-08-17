Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.89.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$27.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$509.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,810.00. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

