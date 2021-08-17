AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,478. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,132. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.