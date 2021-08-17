Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,526 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

