Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

