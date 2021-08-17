Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,154 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

