Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $225.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.61.

AAP stock opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

