adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €315.81 ($371.54).

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ADS stock traded down €5.55 ($6.53) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €313.75 ($369.12). 360,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €308.12.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

