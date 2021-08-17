AdEx Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00934598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171560 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.