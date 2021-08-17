Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $21,238.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

