Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.74 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.

ABOS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 2,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,553. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ABOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.