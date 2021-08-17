Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
