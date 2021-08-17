Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

