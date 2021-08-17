Actinium Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $977,677.15 and $37,895.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,762,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

