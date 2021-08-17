Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

