ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.