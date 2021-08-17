Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:AWP opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.