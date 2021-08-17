Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of FAP opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.53. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

