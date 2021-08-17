AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Increased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. AAON comprises about 1.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,582. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

