93,600 Shares in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 4.73% of IKONICS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNX opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. IKONICS Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of 332.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

