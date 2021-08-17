89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 237.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.8% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

