$812.94 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post $812.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $821.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. 20,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,497. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.49.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,170 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

