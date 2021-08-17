804 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,196 shares of company stock valued at $50,049,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $5.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.46. 8,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $580.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

