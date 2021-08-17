$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $80.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $306.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.13. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

