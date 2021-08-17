$753.27 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $753.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $596.10 million and the highest is $899.48 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,530. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

