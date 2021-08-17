$704.53 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $704.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.00 million and the lowest is $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 883,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

