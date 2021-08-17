703 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

