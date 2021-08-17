5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

VNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

TSE:VNP traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. 94,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,571. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$227.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.84.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.