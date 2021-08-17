$5.31 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $6.03 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $21.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.11 million, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $31.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFIE shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,186. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

