4,789 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,718,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 150,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,450. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11.

