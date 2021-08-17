$476.03 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $476.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.25 million and the highest is $563.52 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 1,071,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,521. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Azul by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 275,640 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 143,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

