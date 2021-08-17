$451.68 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $451.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.20 million and the highest is $458.50 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,892. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

