$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $450.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.98 million and the lowest is $450.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 342,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,832. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

