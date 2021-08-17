$4.10 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report $4.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.97 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $14.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $16.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $36.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

AXDX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.