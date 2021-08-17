39,155 Shares in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Monaker Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monaker Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKGI opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.53. Monaker Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 139.93% and a negative net margin of 33,996.25%.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

