3,853 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,717,000 after buying an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

