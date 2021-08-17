$327.05 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report sales of $327.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.55 million to $330.45 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. 578,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,321. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.31.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

