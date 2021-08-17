$272.65 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post sales of $272.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the lowest is $221.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $981.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $38,044,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,243. The firm has a market cap of $652.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

