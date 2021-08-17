$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce sales of $270.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.68 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.96. 24,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,622. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -651.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Insulet by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,864,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

