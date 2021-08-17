25,989 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,607. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29.

