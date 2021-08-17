2,500 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 170,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.35. 129,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,858. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $139.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

