218,709 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

