$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.69 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.