$2.06 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.00. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

