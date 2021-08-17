1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIBS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,294,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,086,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.